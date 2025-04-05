DC directs to improve educational, medical facilities for people in Usta Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to further improve the educational and medical facilities and Benazir Development Program so that quality facilities could be provided to the people.

He gave this directive while visiting Government Boys High school Gandakha and medical centers.

He also inspected the classrooms and also talked to the students and teachers about the educational quality and teaching methodology.

During his talks with the concerned authorities, he emphasized on the improvement of the teaching process and provision of educational facilities.

At the same time, the Deputy Commissioner visited various departments of the medical centers including Nutrition Center, Vaccination Center, BISP Nutrition Center and others and got information about the medicines and other facilities available there.

He interacted with the patients and gave necessary instructions to the medical staff for improving the facilities while also inspecting the Benazir Development Center.

He also stressed on making public welfare measures more effective.