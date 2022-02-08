UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Improve Performance Of Vaccination Teams

February 08, 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The health department should further improve the performance of Coronavirus vaccination teams and ensure the vaccination of people. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat expressed these views while chairing the Coronavirus review meeting.

He further said that the citizens' records regarding coronavirus vaccination should be computerized on a daily basis and updated on the online system.

The DC directed Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) administrations to cooperate with vaccination teams and vaccinate as many people as possible while directing health department Tariq Salam Marwat said that the vaccination process should also be made more active in public places.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, ADC -1 Ali Sher, AAC-3 Amin Al Hassan, Representative Ayub Teaching Hospital, Coordinators DPCR, Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Yasir. Dr. Hamza and other health department officials attended the meeting.

