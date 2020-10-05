UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Increase Capacity Of Darman Shelter Home

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:21 PM

DC directs to increase capacity of Darman Shelter Home

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan accompanied by District Officer Social Welfare Department visited Shelter Home established at Darman Hostel Timergara and inspected all available facilities provided to deserving people for the overnight stay along with the food free-of-cost

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan accompanied by District Officer Social Welfare Department visited Shelter Home established at Darman Hostel Timergara and inspected all available facilities provided to deserving people for the overnight stay along with the food free-of-cost.

DC directed concerned quarters to increase the capacity of shelter home up to 50 persons. He also directed installation of a banner showing information related to shelter home at main general bus stand of Timergara with contact number so that passengers would be facilitated.

Darman Hostel Shelter Home was providing free-of-cost and respectable shelter with five rooms having capacity of accommodating 20 persons for overnight stay. Clean drinking water, bathing, electricity and washrooms were also providing there.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dir Timergara All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

8 minutes ago

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

33 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

33 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

38 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

38 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.