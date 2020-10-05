DC directs to increase capacity of Darman Shelter Home

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan accompanied by District Officer Social Welfare Department visited Shelter Home established at Darman Hostel Timergara and inspected all available facilities provided to deserving people for the overnight stay along with the food free-of-cost

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan accompanied by District Officer Social Welfare Department visited Shelter Home established at Darman Hostel Timergara and inspected all available facilities provided to deserving people for the overnight stay along with the food free-of-cost.

DC directed concerned quarters to increase the capacity of shelter home up to 50 persons. He also directed installation of a banner showing information related to shelter home at main general bus stand of Timergara with contact number so that passengers would be facilitated.

Darman Hostel Shelter Home was providing free-of-cost and respectable shelter with five rooms having capacity of accommodating 20 persons for overnight stay. Clean drinking water, bathing, electricity and washrooms were also providing there.