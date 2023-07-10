DC directs to increase data computers at DHQ hospital desk

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Monday paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) to inspect patient's facilities.

He checked the staff's attendance, the record of medicines stock and took rounds of the OPD, male and female wards.

He also interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities.

He directed the hospital's administration to increase the number of computer data entries to avoid the rush at counters.

The DC asked the relevant officials to ensure the air-conditioning system was functional and adopt the best cleanliness arrangements at the hospital, adding the provision of the best kind of health facilities to people was the priority of the Punjab government.