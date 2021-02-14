UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Intensify Campaign Against Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:50 PM

DC directs to intensify campaign against profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq has directed the price magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

He also directed the price control magistrates to intensify the ongoing campaign against inflation and ensure relief to the consumers.

Price list should be clearly displayed on the shops, he added.

On the other hand, the price control magistrates remained active and during the last 24 hours, prices were checked at 747 shops out of which 65 shopkeepers were found involved in selling throw away prices and were fined a total of Rs 1,05,000 on violation.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

2 hours ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

2 hours ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.