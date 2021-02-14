DC directs to intensify campaign against profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq has directed the price magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

He also directed the price control magistrates to intensify the ongoing campaign against inflation and ensure relief to the consumers.

Price list should be clearly displayed on the shops, he added.

On the other hand, the price control magistrates remained active and during the last 24 hours, prices were checked at 747 shops out of which 65 shopkeepers were found involved in selling throw away prices and were fined a total of Rs 1,05,000 on violation.