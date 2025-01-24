DC directs to issue show cause notices to 74 absent employees of Health Dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lieutenant (retd) Saad Bin Asad on Friday expressed his resent and directed to issue last show cause notices to 74 prolong absent employees of Health Department.

He said this while chairing a review meeting of the District Health Group.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Quetta, Deputy DHO Quetta, DSM Quetta, Chief Drug Inspector Quetta, District Finance Officer and others.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Quetta was given a detailed briefing about absent and continuously absent staff, absent doctors and paramedical staff.

In addition, a briefing was also given regarding the absent staff of PPHI.

The meeting was also informed about the 74 employees of various BHUs, Mufti Mahmood Hospital, BMC Hospital, Benazir Hospital who were continuously absent.

On which the Deputy Commissioner expressed his anger and directed to issue showcase notices to all these 74 employees for the last time.

Even after that, if they do not appear for duty, orders should be issued to dismiss them from their jobs, he said.

In this regard, the DHO Quetta was directed to present a final report in the committee meeting again within two weeks.

Regarding the absent doctors, it was said in the meeting that the salaries of those doctors who are continuously absent from duty should be stopped and no one’s salaries would be opened until permission is received from the DC office.

Regarding the contract employees who are absent in the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that those who are employed on contract basis and are still absent should be dismissed immediately and other people should be recruited in their place.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Quetta issued instructions and said that all the doctors of all the BHUs of Quetta, Mufti Mahmood Hospital and Benazir Hospital should join duty on a daily basis and share their live location so that each doctor is present at his,/her place of assignment.

A report was presented in the meeting about the BHU established in Hazarganji that some people from the market committee are occupying the BHU of Hazarganji.

On which the Deputy Commissioner took immediate action and issued orders to the Assistant Commissioner (Saryab) to go to Hazarganji BHU today and liberate it, arrest the occupying people and send them to jail.

The meeting also presented details of medicines and supplies of various BHUs and PPHIs, all occupied health department quarters, on which the Deputy Commissioner Quetta issued instructions to all concerned Assistant Commissioners to take action in their respective sub-divisions and submit a report.