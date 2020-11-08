UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Keep Check On Food Prices

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

DC directs to keep check on food prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd.) Anwar-ul-Haq directed the price magistrates to ensure availability of flour and sugar in markets at government fixed rates.

He also directed the magistrates to visit the markets on daily basis to check the quantity and quality of food items. DC said that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in creating artificial shortage.

He made it clear that profiteers must be dealt with iron hand. He said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public.

He asked the shopkeepers to display price list in a prominent place while keeping in view the Corona SOPs, not only the face mask should be used but also those who do not use the face mask should not be provided any facility. The Deputy Commissioner also remained active to ensure the supply of essential commodities and flour in the stores.

More Stories From Pakistan

