DC directs to keep record of teenage children working in industries

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday directed to register teenage boys who are working in various industries. He said this while chairing a meeting of the district liaison committee here at his office.

Tariq Salam Marwat further directed lower staff to keep an updated record of the children working in industries.

He also directed for the provision of records of violations and ordered to take concrete steps in the future to eradicate the menace of begging, child labour and human trafficking.

The DC urged the citizens to ensure co-operation with the administration, police and all other departments and help the administration in identifying crimes, in the next meeting of the committee more things would be decided about child labour and begging.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Mohammad Abid, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee Lt. Gen (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, DSP Investigation Mohammad Ishtiaq, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Assistant Director Labour Department District Social Welfare Officer, Sangi Development Organization, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Public Prosecutor and other officials.