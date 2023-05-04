DC directs to lodge FIRs against commercial owners over dengue larvae detection

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday directed the officials concerned to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent the spread of larvae during the rainy season.

He directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and their eradication.

Cheema directed the anti-dengue surveillance teams to issue notices to the house owners regarding the detection of dengue larvae.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken against commercial building owners, including sealing their premises, registering FIRs, and imposing heavy fines if dengue mosquitoes were found at their sites.

Waqar asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

The DC said the district administration and health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue. Yet, he noted, no campaign could be successful without people's active participation.