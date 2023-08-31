DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

Deputy Commissioner Noor Mustafa Laghari on Thursday directed to ensure peace and harmony during Chehlam

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Noor Mustafa Laghari on Thursday directed to ensure peace and harmony during Chehlam.

While presiding over a meeting, he directed the police officers to make strict security arrangements in the city during the Chehlum to avert any untoward incident.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza Chandio, Acting Commissioners of all Tehsils, EXIN HESCO, Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Ahmad District Peace Committee members Syed Umer Naqvi, Wahid Hussain Pahlwani, Maulana Syed Zia Haider Naqvi, Maulana Syed Zia Ul Hasan Kazmi, Rangers officials, traffic police in-charge, and administrators of various Imambargahs were present.

As many as 2487 police personnel will be deployed for security across the division, including 3 SSPs, 13 DSPs, 6 inspectors, 103 sub-inspectors, 185 ASIs, 290 head constables, 1826 constables and 6 lady police constables.