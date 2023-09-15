Open Menu

DC Directs To Make Sanitation System Effective In DHQ Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 11:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Zarkoon along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Siraj Karim Baloch paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Khuzdar.

During the visit, he inspected various departments of the hospital and checked the attendance register of paramedical staff. MS Dr. Saeed Ahmed gave a briefing regarding the hospital to the DC.

DC expressed his displeasure over the poor cleanliness of the hospital and issued special instructions to make the sanitation system effective in the wards.

He said that attendance of doctors and paramedical staff should be ensured and no negligence should be tolerated in the provision of medical facilities and care of patients.

Deputy Commissioner said that he would solve the problems of the hospital within his limited and available resources saying that in this regard, he would also request the Secretary Health so that the problems of Civil Hospital Khuzdar to be resolved as soon as possible and maximum facilities are available to the public.

