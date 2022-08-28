DC directs to mark zebra crossing on all main roads of city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Sunday directed the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation to mark zebra crossing on main all roads of Faisalabad city for facilitating the pedestrians.

Visiting various intersections of the city, he said that zebra crossing should be laid down on all main roads in addition to installing and activating traffic signals within 10 days.

In this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost, he added.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain, Municipal Officer Infrastructure Muhammad Muslim and others were also present.