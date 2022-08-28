UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Mark Zebra Crossing On All Main Roads Of City

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 08:00 PM

DC directs to mark zebra crossing on all main roads of city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Sunday directed the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation to mark zebra crossing on main all roads of Faisalabad city for facilitating the pedestrians.

Visiting various intersections of the city, he said that zebra crossing should be laid down on all main roads in addition to installing and activating traffic signals within 10 days.

In this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost, he added.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain, Municipal Officer Infrastructure Muhammad Muslim and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Traffic Sunday Muslim All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

11 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

19 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

19 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.