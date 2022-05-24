UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Pay Attention To Polio Refusal Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC directs to pay attention to Polio refusal cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday directed the officials of the District Health Authority to pay special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign which started on May 23, he directed the officials to monitor the drive to ensure that every child is vaccinated. Tahir said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society, and it was our collective responsibility to make the country free from polio virus.

Meanwhile, Incahrge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that around 430,000 children had been administered the anti-polio drops while the set target to cover 917,285 children under five years of age would be achieved by May 29.

He informed that over 45 per cent target of the drive had been achieved so far, adding over 3000 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, and 242 medical officers were participating in the campaign by observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

The drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures, he added.

