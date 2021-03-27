UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Provide Best Facilities To Covid Patients

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

DC directs to provide best facilities to Covid patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Saturday visited Corona Management Centre at sports complex ,Shamsabad and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients admitted at the center and prayed for their early recovery.

Anwar directed the officials to provide maximum possible facilities to COVID-19 suspects and patients reaching hospitals as Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the deadly virus.

The DC also asked the administration of the hospital to ensure the provision of balanced diet to the patients.

He urged the people to follow standard operating procedures regarding coronavirus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer, adding the government could not eliminate any pandemic without the cooperation of masses.

Anwar lauded the role of doctors nurses and para medical staff in tackling this deadly disease.

The DC informed on the occasion that 261 more COVID-19 positive cases had been reported during the last 24 hours including 244 belonged to Rawalpindi and 17 from other districts.

"Presently 11 confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,9 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,44 in Institute of Urology,18 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,2 Begum Akhtar memorial trust and one in Hearts International Hospital " he added.

He said that 6 patients died during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Sports Government Of Punjab Died Rawalpindi Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

53 minutes ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

1 hour ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

59 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

59 minutes ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.