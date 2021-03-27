DC directs to provide best facilities to Covid patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Saturday visited Corona Management Centre at sports complex ,Shamsabad and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients admitted at the center and prayed for their early recovery.

Anwar directed the officials to provide maximum possible facilities to COVID-19 suspects and patients reaching hospitals as Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the deadly virus.

The DC also asked the administration of the hospital to ensure the provision of balanced diet to the patients.

He urged the people to follow standard operating procedures regarding coronavirus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer, adding the government could not eliminate any pandemic without the cooperation of masses.

Anwar lauded the role of doctors nurses and para medical staff in tackling this deadly disease.

The DC informed on the occasion that 261 more COVID-19 positive cases had been reported during the last 24 hours including 244 belonged to Rawalpindi and 17 from other districts.

"Presently 11 confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,9 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,44 in Institute of Urology,18 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,2 Begum Akhtar memorial trust and one in Hearts International Hospital " he added.

He said that 6 patients died during last 24 hours.