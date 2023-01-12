DC directs to provide civic services soon

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday directed all allied departments to immediately provide civic services to the citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday directed all allied departments to immediately provide civic services to the citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance for the month of December 2022.

He further said that roads, streets, streetlights, garbage dumping sites, cleaning of hospitals, offices, washrooms, provision of best revenue services, provision of safe health, public services should be ensured.

Apart from this, cleaning of water tanks, chlorination, cleaning of construction material around the streets, cleaning of bus stands, removal of speed breakers, disposal of files as soon as possible, provision of domicile certificate will also be ensured.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed to take action against construction around Dhamtoor bypass by write-off and without approval of building plan.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized on public delivery to ensure strict implementation of citizens' problems and complaints to ensure provision of facilities in government offices while guaranteeing improvement of people's problems and services.

In the meeting, ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC1 Ali Sher, AAC Havelian Labna Iqbal, AD Halal food Authority, CNW Building, District Director Livestock, TMO Havelian, Lora, TMA Abbottabad, sports Office, District Youth Office, DEO Male, DEO Female, Local Government and other department officials were present.