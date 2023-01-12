UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Provide Civic Services Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 09:28 PM

DC directs to provide civic services soon

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday directed all allied departments to immediately provide civic services to the citizens

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday directed all allied departments to immediately provide civic services to the citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance for the month of December 2022.

He further said that roads, streets, streetlights, garbage dumping sites, cleaning of hospitals, offices, washrooms, provision of best revenue services, provision of safe health, public services should be ensured.

Apart from this, cleaning of water tanks, chlorination, cleaning of construction material around the streets, cleaning of bus stands, removal of speed breakers, disposal of files as soon as possible, provision of domicile certificate will also be ensured.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed to take action against construction around Dhamtoor bypass by write-off and without approval of building plan.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized on public delivery to ensure strict implementation of citizens' problems and complaints to ensure provision of facilities in government offices while guaranteeing improvement of people's problems and services.

In the meeting, ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC1 Ali Sher, AAC Havelian Labna Iqbal, AD Halal food Authority, CNW Building, District Director Livestock, TMO Havelian, Lora, TMA Abbottabad, sports Office, District Youth Office, DEO Male, DEO Female, Local Government and other department officials were present.

Related Topics

Sports Abbottabad Water Male Havelian December Afridi All From Government Best

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

18 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

30 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

30 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

14 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

14 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.