DC directs to provide fire-fighting equipment in public place

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :In order to control and prevent the fire incidents, a meeting of all stakeholders was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Friday.

The meeting discussed the prevention of fire incidents, their control, implementation of SOPs, and ensuring the safety of citizens' life and property in public places.

The DC issued directives to ensure the provision of fire-fighting equipment at all public places, including petrol pumps, CNG stations, schools, colleges, hospitals, shops, hotels, restaurants, transport, and all other public places, to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Khan Afridi, AC Sagheer Salim, AAC Havelian Lubna Iqbal, AAC Zark Yar Khan Toro, Civil Defense Officer Fiaz Khan Bangash, DSP Police and other officials participated in the meeting.