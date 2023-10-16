Open Menu

DC Directs To Provide Quality Education To Children In Kachhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 11:40 PM

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain retired Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Middle School Rind Ali on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain retired Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel on Monday paid a surprise visit to Government Boys middle school Rind Ali on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain (retd) Juma Dad Khan Mandukhel instructed teachers to take concrete steps to provide quality education to children.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to improve the teaching process and quality of education in the district so that children throughout the district could be equipped with the jewel of better and quality education.

He said that steps were being taken to implement the education system in the closed schools across the district so that all the schools were fully functional.

The children from these schools are adorned with the candle of knowledge. We must work together to bring the best in the educational environment, he said,

