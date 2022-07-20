UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Register FIRs Against Violators Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DC directs to register FIRs against violators of anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent the spread of larvae during the rainy season.

He directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larva and its eradication.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken against commercial building owners, including sealing their premises, registering FIRs, and imposing heavy fines on them if dengue mosquitoes were found at their sites.

Tahir asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He urged the residents to remove stagnant water especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

The DC said the district administration and health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue. Yet, he noted, no campaign could be successful without people's active participation.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, the district administration registered 21 FIRs, sealed four buildings, issued notices to 57, challaned 24, and a fine of Rs 21,000 imposed for violating anti-dengue SOPs.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Fine From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & C ..

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & Customs delegation at Port of J ..

21 minutes ago
 OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

24 minutes ago
 Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory For ..

Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

36 minutes ago
 Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regio ..

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional security

39 minutes ago
 Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pa ..

Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pak-US ties

49 minutes ago
 Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.