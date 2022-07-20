DC directs to register FIRs against violators of anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent the spread of larvae during the rainy season.

He directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larva and its eradication.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken against commercial building owners, including sealing their premises, registering FIRs, and imposing heavy fines on them if dengue mosquitoes were found at their sites.

Tahir asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He urged the residents to remove stagnant water especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

The DC said the district administration and health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue. Yet, he noted, no campaign could be successful without people's active participation.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, the district administration registered 21 FIRs, sealed four buildings, issued notices to 57, challaned 24, and a fine of Rs 21,000 imposed for violating anti-dengue SOPs.