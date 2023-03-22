UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Regularly Visit Ramzan Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

DC directs to regularly visit Ramzan bazaars

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Shahzad Thaheem on Wednesday has directed the assistant commissioners and other relevant officials of the district administration to regularly visit Ramazan bazaars and check arrangements.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that all relevant departments should keep strict vigilance on quality, quantity and prices of essential items so that nobody could deprive the poor of this facility.

All the line departments had also been assigned duties and directed by the authorities concerned to perform in an efficient manner, while the Utility Stores Corporation would cooperate with the district administration for the provision of essential items to the masses during the holy month.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Sukkur All

Recent Stories

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

44 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

44 minutes ago
 UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affecte ..

UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affected people in Türkiye

44 minutes ago
 NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of compet ..

NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of competitions

44 minutes ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend distribution

44 minutes ago
 UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower ..

UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower status by 2030

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.