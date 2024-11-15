DC directs to remove encroachments on priority in smoggy weather

(@FahadShabbir)

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed here on visited the town under Chief Minister’s good governance initiative and directed to remove encroachments on priority.

He said the encroachments could cause accidents during smoggy weather.

The DC said the district administration would take every possible measure to protect the lives and properties of the people.

