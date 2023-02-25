DC directs to remove garbage heaps from Sheikhupura Road

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura Road here on Saturday and reviewed the cleanliness situation along the wall adjacent to the ground of Crescent Sports Complex.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura Road here on Saturday and reviewed the cleanliness situation along the wall adjacent to the ground of Crescent sports Complex.

He expressed dismay over dirty condition of the road and directed to immediately remove garbage heaps between the footpath and the ground wall.

He said that this road would be made neat and clean under Jagmag Faisalabad program and in this regard tree plantation would also be started on this road very soon.

He also checked condition of green belt on Sheikhupura Road and directed to make it more attractive in addition to removing all the banners from this road whose advertisement fee was not paid.

He said that after lighting of Susan Road and Jaranwala Road, regular work would be started on Sheikhupura Road under Jagmag Faisalabad Program.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Feroz Joya, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair and officers of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) were also present on the occasion.