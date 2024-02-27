DC Directs To Resolve Complaints Received Through Citizen Portal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday issued directives to the departments concerned that the complaints registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal should be promptly addressed and issues need to be resolved
by obtaining feedback from citizens.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding district officers to review district performance and good governance.
The DC said that all price Control Magistrates, and district officers, should further improve service delivery performance while TMAs and C&W should immediately remove illegal speed breakers from roads.
During the meeting, the performance of all departments was reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal emphasized measures for the resolution of public complaints, provision of services to citizens, and resolution of issues to all district officers.
He directed district departments to promptly address all complaints received, especially those registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, and to maintain continuous communication with citizens by taking feedback.
