DC directs to resolve issues being faced by people in Khuli-Kachehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) and issued directives on the spot for resolutions of problems being faced by people of the area.

The DC, during the open court, listened the complaints and directed the relevant authorities to take prompt action for addressing the issues about the poor health, lack of cleanliness and road facilities.

DC assured the complainants that all their legals issues would be resolved on priority basis adding that all ongoing development projects would be completed withing stipulated time frame.

He said the effective monitoring system had been put in place in order to ensure timely completion of those schemes.