DC directs to review feasibility of drugs rehabilitation center

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday issued instructions to the Health Department to review and report on the feasibility of setting up a rehabilitation center for drug addicts at Dadar.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding drug and narcotics control. In the meeting, the plan for mental and physical treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts was discussed under the government policy.

Apart from this, the role of various departments including health and social welfare, excise, police department and civil society organizations were also discussed in the meeting.

It was agreed to review the current situation and identify the areas of improvement with the cooperation of social organizations, the private sector, and welfare organizations and set a plan of action.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in the recent past, the large-scale campaign against ice drugs and other narcotics by the police department could help in creating a database of drug addicts and obtaining information, apart from this, He issued instructions to the Excise and Taxation Department to play its role in drug control.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza, District Officer Social Welfare Malik Abdul Rasheed Awan, Senior Inspector KP Health Care Commission Nusrat Hussain, Sadar-ul-Khidmat Foundation Sardar Muhammad Sarwar, Riaz Khan Program Coordinator Javed Iqbal Regional Coordinator Sahil Foundation, Regional Coordinator Umar Asghar Khan Foundation, Shahid Aziz Regional Coordinator Sungi Foundation, Sardar Abdul Rehman Assistant Director Labor Department, Farhat Nazi IDO and other officers participated.