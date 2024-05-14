DC Directs To Scrutinize Leading Causes Of Larvae Breeding
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday directed the health officials to deeply scrutinize every aspect attributed to the dengue larvae breeding during surveillance.
He said this while inspecting the anti-dengue surveillance activities in the area of Chaman Zar Colony.
Cheema checked the attendance of the dengue squad and inquired about the implementation of SOPs.
The DC directed the surveillance teams to create awareness among the people about the preventive measures to avoid dengue.
During the ongoing season, if surveillance was carried out under an effective strategy, better results would come out in the coming days, he said and added that the work of dengue workers would be evaluated only after the improved outcomes in the last year’s affected areas.
Cheema informed that Potohar Town was the most affected area last year while the recovery of the large quantity of dengue larvae would yield better results this year.
On the occasion, Hasan Waqar Cheema also distributed pamphlets to create awareness among citizens about dengue.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Zanira Aftab and Assistant Commissioner City Hakim Khan were also present.
