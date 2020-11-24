DC directs to set up check posts for vaccinating anti-polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq on Monday directed officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate anti-polio drops to every child coming from outside.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive, he said that polio is a national issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

The DC said that unfortunately, Pakistan is one of the two remaining countries in the world where polio was still categorized as an endemic viral infection and collective efforts were needed to completely wipe it from the country.

Anwar directed health department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases during anti-polio campaign being started from November 30.