UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Set Up Check Posts For Vaccinating Anti-polio Drops

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

DC directs to set up check posts for vaccinating anti-polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq on Monday directed officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate anti-polio drops to every child coming from outside.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive, he said that polio is a national issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

The DC said that unfortunately, Pakistan is one of the two remaining countries in the world where polio was still categorized as an endemic viral infection and collective efforts were needed to completely wipe it from the country.

Anwar directed health department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases during anti-polio campaign being started from November 30.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio Rawalpindi November All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

14 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

51 minutes ago

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors Fr ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.