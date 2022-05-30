UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Set Up Pushcarts, Counters By June 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Capt (Retd) Qasim Ijaz has directed all the Assistant Commissioners to establish 20 pushcart bazaars and 150 DC counters in the Rawalpindi by June 1, so that food item can be provided to the people at government rates

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, the ADC informed that seven out of 20 pushcart bazaars had been set up while 83 DC counters have been established in mega-stores and cash and carry.

He directed the officials that uniform design should be available in all pushcart bazaars and DC counters, adding official price lists should be displayed prominently.

Qasim added that space had been identified for the remaining pushcart and DC counters, and their establishment would be implemented soon.

Giving details of the bazaars, he said that in Rawalpindi, pushcart bazaars had been set up in Haideri Chowk, Committee Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park, Jhanda Chichi and Chungi No.

22, while each pushcart Bazaar had also been established in Taxila and Kotli Satyan tehsils.

The ADC said that more pushcart bazaars would be set up on the roads so that the flow of traffic and citizens could not be affected.

He said plans had been made to set up five more pushcart bazaars in the Rawalpindi city, three in Cantt and three in the Saddar area.

Ijaz said that two more pushcart bazaars were being set up in Taxila, Gujar Khan and Kahuta tehsils, while one each pushcart bazaar was going to set up in Kallar Syedan, Murree and Kotli Satian.

In addition, he said that 34 and 30 DC counters would be set up in Rawalpindi City and Cantt areas, respectively, while ten DC counters were being set up in Kahuta and Kallar Syeddan, five in Murree and one in Kotli Satian.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to set up all the pushcart bazaars and DC counters by June 1.

