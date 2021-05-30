UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Setup Cold Water Stalls

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahme Jaffar, the Assistant Commissioners of Tehsil Nawabshah, Daur, Qazi Ahmed and Tehsil Sakrand have setup Cold Water Stalls in their respective jurisdictions.

These cold water stalls would continue to provide cold drinking water during severe hot days throughout the district. The stalls would also help to prevent heat stroke cases.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner has appealed general public to adopt heat stroke preventive measures during severe hot days.

DC said that heat stroke units for heat hit people are set up at People Medical University Hospital and at all tehsil hospitals for treatment.

