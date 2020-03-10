DC directs to speed up development work at Damdama Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :DC Amir Khatak on Tuesday took exception on slower paced development work witnessed at highest place of the city called Damdama located at clock tower intersection, near tomb of Hazrat Bahauddin zikriya and Hazrat Shah Shams.

During his second visit paid at the location within ten days here, he issued warning to engineers and contractors working on the site for showing lethargy to complete the work in given time line. He issued deadline to complete the work in couple of days. Renovation work also to be started right now, he directed.

Moreover, he asked officials concerned to frame pictures installed on internal floors walls of Damdama to save them from weather impacts and securing permanently. Amir Khatak instructed the contractors to white wash its walls with some beautiful blend of lines and colors.

Later, the top district officer moved on into nearby Ibn Qasim recreational garden along with local district officers. He asked the subordinate authority to provide every kind of facilities and renovate it with different architect and colorful flowers to attract maximum visitors.