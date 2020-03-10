UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Speed Up Development Work At Damdama Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

DC directs to speed up development work at Damdama Multan

DC Amir Khatak on Tuesday took exception on slower paced development work witnessed at highest place of the city called Damdama located at clock tower intersection, near tomb of Hazrat Bahauddin zikriya and Hazrat Shah Shams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :DC Amir Khatak on Tuesday took exception on slower paced development work witnessed at highest place of the city called Damdama located at clock tower intersection, near tomb of Hazrat Bahauddin zikriya and Hazrat Shah Shams.

During his second visit paid at the location within ten days here, he issued warning to engineers and contractors working on the site for showing lethargy to complete the work in given time line. He issued deadline to complete the work in couple of days. Renovation work also to be started right now, he directed.

Moreover, he asked officials concerned to frame pictures installed on internal floors walls of Damdama to save them from weather impacts and securing permanently. Amir Khatak instructed the contractors to white wash its walls with some beautiful blend of lines and colors.

Later, the top district officer moved on into nearby Ibn Qasim recreational garden along with local district officers. He asked the subordinate authority to provide every kind of facilities and renovate it with different architect and colorful flowers to attract maximum visitors.

Related Topics

Weather Visit SITE From Top

Recent Stories

North Korea seeks attention with weapons test: Seo ..

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports new coronavirus case

3 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

3 minutes ago

Palestine confirms new coronavirus case, toll at 2 ..

15 minutes ago

US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases

17 minutes ago

Dollar Exchange Rate Increases to 72.2 Rubles Afte ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.