DC directs to speed up works of ongoing development projects in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ketch Major Retired Bashir Ahmed Barich on Tuesday took strict notice of the delay in the project and directed the concerned institutions to speed up the pace of work.

He said this while inspecting the road under construction in Satellite Town area of Turbat and took a detailed briefing on the progress of the project.

On this occasion, he directed the concerned authorities to ensure transparency and high quality in the construction work, so that travel facilities could be provided to the public as soon as possible.

This road has been under construction for the last three years, but has not been completed yet due to which the citizens are facing serious difficulties.

On this occasion, Deputy PD Turbat City Project Bharram Gichki and Engineer Qasim Gachki gave a detailed briefing regarding the project in which they informed about the obstacles faced and the construction progress.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that any kind of negligence or poor construction would not be tolerated and transparency to be ensured at all costs. Assistant Commissioner Turbat Muhammad Jan Baloch was also with him during the visit.

During this, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the under-construction culvert between Chahsar Cross to Airport Road, Mubarak Qazi Chowk and Chahsar to Shahi Tamp and directed the construction team not to compromise on the quality and speed of the work and to complete the project soon.