DC Directs To Stop Illegal Sales Of Cattle On Pindi Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

DC directs to stop illegal sales of cattle on Pindi road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Roshan Tuesday directed the officials of the district administration to clear roads and should stop sale of illegal cattle causing traffic jams.

DC Kohat took immediate action on the public complaints and directed the concerned officials to immediately clear the roads besides stopping illegal development of cattle markets on Pindi Road.

On these special instructions Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nawab Sameer and TMO Kohat Amin Gul, Enforcement Officer Adnan Bangash along with District Police visited the spot to clear the road besides stopping all illegal sale of cattle from Pindi Road. The sidewalk was cleared and violators were fined as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

