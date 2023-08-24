DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting at his office here Thursday to address the issue of implementation of the public transport fare system and find out solutions to ongoing traffic issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting at his office here Thursday to address the issue of implementation of the public transport fare system and find out solutions to ongoing traffic issues.

The meeting focused on a range of topics, including the deployment of fare collection mechanisms at all routes within the Abbottabad district and removal of traffic-related hurdles.

During the proceedings, the DC issued directives aimed at enhancing the overall citizen experience by effectively implementing the fare system and mitigating traffic-related challenges.

He emphasized the importance of providing seamless facilities to the residents of Abbottabad and urged the representatives from key stakeholders to play an active role in achieving this objective.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters/Traffic Warden, Arif Javed, AC Headquarters Saqlainn Saleem, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Hazara Division and representatives from the transporters' union.