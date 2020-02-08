UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Take Action Against Pigeon And Kite-flying In Air Base Limits

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

DC directs to take action against pigeon and kite-flying in air base limits

The Deputy Commissioner has directed to take action against pigeon and kite-flying in the limits of air base

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner has directed to take action against pigeon and kite-flying in the limits of air base.

He also ordered the arrest of elements who threw garbage in violation of section 144, enforced throughout the city.

He was addressing to the district Bird Hazard meeting here .

Squadon Leader PAF Mushaf Base, Muhammad Shahid, ADCR Capt (R) Shoaib Ali, ADCG Bilal Feroz, AC Jaffar Gujjar, CO Metropolitan Ahmed Haseeb, Director Local Government Muhammad Hanif and officers of other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistan Air Force aircraft are our valuable asset, due to these aircraft our defense was invincible, adding that protection of these aircraft and other PAF assets was a collective responsibility of all of us.

He said that cleanliness should be ensured within the boundaries of PAF base.

He directed the Mertopolitan, Tehsile Council and Cantonment board to submit the report within one week, fixing the pile and disposal from the fly zone of the PAF Mushaf Base.

