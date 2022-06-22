UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Take Measures For Eradication Of Child Labour, Professional Bagging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 07:57 PM

DC directs to take measures for eradication of child labour, professional bagging

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that steps were being taken to prevent and eliminate child labour, professional bagging, bonded labour and human trafficking

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that steps were being taken to prevent and eliminate child labour, professional bagging, bonded labour and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee here.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting. Deputy He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labour and the prevention of human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat instructed all departments to identify cases related to child labour and human trafficking after which action would be taken as per law.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all participants to collect the data as well as check the data and ensure that the identification of underage minors who were forced to work without pay.

The meeting was attended by ADC Relief and Human Rights Muhammad Abid, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, District Public Prosecutor Abad Zafar Abbas Mirza, Assistant Public Prosecutor Amjad Ali, Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal, District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Inspector Mines and Minerals, Inspector Labor and other officers.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Amjad Ali All Labour

Recent Stories

Sec forest, fisheries South visits DG Khan

Sec forest, fisheries South visits DG Khan

58 seconds ago
 SEPA shuts down illegal plastic factory, brick ki ..

SEPA shuts down illegal plastic factory, brick kiln

1 minute ago
 Govt hailed over subsidy to poor

Govt hailed over subsidy to poor

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt installs 396 green tunnels aimed ..

Balochistan govt installs 396 green tunnels aimed at enhancing production of off ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court directs ECP to issue LB elect ..

Islamabad High Court directs ECP to issue LB election schedule within 65 days

1 minute ago
 Remains of independence hero Lumumba arrive in his ..

Remains of independence hero Lumumba arrive in his DR Congo home region

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.