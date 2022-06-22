DC directs to take measures for eradication of child labour, professional bagging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that steps were being taken to prevent and eliminate child labour, professional bagging, bonded labour and human trafficking

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that steps were being taken to prevent and eliminate child labour, professional bagging, bonded labour and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee here.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting. Deputy He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labour and the prevention of human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat instructed all departments to identify cases related to child labour and human trafficking after which action would be taken as per law.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all participants to collect the data as well as check the data and ensure that the identification of underage minors who were forced to work without pay.

The meeting was attended by ADC Relief and Human Rights Muhammad Abid, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, District Public Prosecutor Abad Zafar Abbas Mirza, Assistant Public Prosecutor Amjad Ali, Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal, District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Inspector Mines and Minerals, Inspector Labor and other officers.