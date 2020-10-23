DC directs to take strict action against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar ul Haq on Friday directed Price Control Magistrates to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and ensure availability of food items and other essential commodities as per rates fixed by the government

The DC directed the Magistrates to pay regular visits to the markets on daily basis and take stern action against those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Meanwhile the Price control Magistrates on Friday raided 758 outlets in the district and imposed Rs 2,54000 fine on 127 shopkeepers for indulging in profiteering.