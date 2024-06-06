DC Directs To Timely Complete Development Projects In Ziarat
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Liaquat Ali Kakar on Thursday directed that the work of Development Package should be completed on time so that the people could benefit from them.
He gave direction while visiting the development works of old Jamia Masjid, residential colony and, various roads and sewage system in connection with Ziarat development package.
Deputy commissioner said that Ziarat was a touristic place and steps should be taken to enhance the beauty of the area.
