DC directs to timely complete uplift projects in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman Capt (R) Juma Dad Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects in the district under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), SNE and Ghost employees.

The meeting reviewed the past performance of all the district bodies. The heads of all the institutions briefed on the performance of their respective institutions.

The meeting was also attended by the Heads of the Line Departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely incorporation of these schemes in PSDP, ensuring timely implementation of ongoing schemes in all the districts and their timely approval from the concerned forum.

He said that liaison between all the departments was essential for resolving public issues on priority basis saying that in this regard, district administration was ready to cooperate with sectors for addressing public issues with aim to facilitate them in the area.