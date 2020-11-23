UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Utilise All Resources For Completion Of Welfare Projects

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:46 PM

DC directs to utilise all resources for completion of welfare projects

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district.

Chairing a meeting held to review the progress of ongoing development projects, at his office, DC Qureshi directed the officers of the concerned to utilize their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting, progress of other ongoing projects was also reviewed and strategy for their early completion was formulated.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz and Assistant Commissioner Khairpur to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in that regard would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Progress Khairpur All

Recent Stories

Speakers of GCC parliaments commend UAE’s role i ..

1 minute ago

DC Sukkur urges parents to administer anti-polio d ..

21 seconds ago

PDM public meeting was flop show: KP Minister

24 seconds ago

Traffic police takes effective measures to ensure ..

30 seconds ago

46 criminals including 2 POs held

5 minutes ago

Italian Economy May Not Return to Pre-Pandemic Lev ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.