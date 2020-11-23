DC directs to utilise all resources for completion of welfare projects

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district

Chairing a meeting held to review the progress of ongoing development projects, at his office, DC Qureshi directed the officers of the concerned to utilize their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting, progress of other ongoing projects was also reviewed and strategy for their early completion was formulated.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Riaz and Assistant Commissioner Khairpur to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in that regard would be tolerated.