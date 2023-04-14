DC directs to utilize all possible resources to control dengue

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the Federal capital.

"It is important to take precautionary measures so that dengue can be controlled before its spread," he said while chairing the anti-dengue campaign.

Sanitation arrangements should be improved across the city and garbage collection and water should not be allowed to accumulate at any place including workshops and tire shops, Memon added.

Similarly, he directed to launch anti-dengue campaigns among the masses in order to disseminate awareness messages.

"Rural areas are our foremost priority and we will take tangible actions to protect the lives of every citizen," he showed his resolve.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, Assistant Commissioners, Health Department and Surveillance Teams.