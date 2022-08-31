UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Traders To Avoid Hoarding, Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 07:53 PM

DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday said that traders should play their role in providing relief to the masses as the country was facing difficulties due to floods

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday said that traders should play their role in providing relief to the masses as the country was facing difficulties due to floods.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the representatives of the Anjuman-e-Tajran and the price control magistrates, at his office here. ADCR Hussain Raza, ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, all Assistant Commissioners, officials of Market Committee and other officers were present.

The DC directed the traders to avoid hoarding and profiteering. He said the government was taking practical steps to ensure availability of vegetables, pulses and other food items in the markets.

He thanked the traders of Sargodha for providing 12 truckloads of relief goods for the flood victims.

Meanwhile, the DC while reviewing the weekly performance of Price Control Magistrates directed them to ensure inspection of 20 shops daily.

Related Topics

Flood Sargodha Nasir Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till S ..

Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till Sep 15

16 seconds ago
 Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation ..

Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation with Chief Minister Punjab

18 seconds ago
 OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylin ..

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylinder

20 seconds ago
 FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 ..

FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Targeted at Omicron V ..

23 seconds ago
 District election commission Abbottabad organizes ..

District election commission Abbottabad organizes awareness seminar

3 minutes ago
 SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II r ..

SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.