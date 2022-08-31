DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday said that traders should play their role in providing relief to the masses as the country was facing difficulties due to floods

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :

He expressed these views during a meeting with the representatives of the Anjuman-e-Tajran and the price control magistrates, at his office here. ADCR Hussain Raza, ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, all Assistant Commissioners, officials of Market Committee and other officers were present.

The DC directed the traders to avoid hoarding and profiteering. He said the government was taking practical steps to ensure availability of vegetables, pulses and other food items in the markets.

He thanked the traders of Sargodha for providing 12 truckloads of relief goods for the flood victims.

Meanwhile, the DC while reviewing the weekly performance of Price Control Magistrates directed them to ensure inspection of 20 shops daily.