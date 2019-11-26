UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs Utilize Of Resources For Improvement Of Barwal Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

DC directs utilize of resources for improvement of Barwal hospital

Dir Upper Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khattak has directed officials concerned to utilize all available resources for improvement of Barwal hospital for provision of prompt and timely health services to the patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Dir Upper Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khattak has directed officials concerned to utilize all available resources for improvement of Barwal hospital for provision of prompt and timely health services to the patients.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir, Khurshid Alam paid a surprise visit to Category D Hospital Barwal where he inspected different wards, operation theaters, out patients department and directed hospital administration to utilize all available resources to bring further improvement in service delivery.

He said officials showing good performance would be rewarded and those found guilty of negligence of duty would face strict disciplinary actions.

The additional deputy commissioner was told that there was no shortage of medicines and sufficient stock was available for patients' assistance in the hospital. The additional deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction on cleanliness situation of the hospital.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Dir Upper Dir All

Recent Stories

China's central bank skips reverse repos on Tuesda ..

4 minutes ago

District Admin Mardan initiates action against sal ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Police Acted Efficiently During Dispersal ..

5 minutes ago

Accident claims nine lives, leaves 29 injured in H ..

5 minutes ago

Strategy afoot to construct gas storage facilities ..

38 minutes ago

Best healthcare facilities available to patients i ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.