DC directs utilize of resources for improvement of Barwal hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Dir Upper Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khattak has directed officials concerned to utilize all available resources for improvement of Barwal hospital for provision of prompt and timely health services to the patients.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir, Khurshid Alam paid a surprise visit to Category D Hospital Barwal where he inspected different wards, operation theaters, out patients department and directed hospital administration to utilize all available resources to bring further improvement in service delivery.

He said officials showing good performance would be rewarded and those found guilty of negligence of duty would face strict disciplinary actions.

The additional deputy commissioner was told that there was no shortage of medicines and sufficient stock was available for patients' assistance in the hospital. The additional deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction on cleanliness situation of the hospital.