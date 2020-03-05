DC directs utilizing public funds until June 30

DC Amir Khatak directed all building departments to utilize public funds until June 30 and issued warning to take strict action against officers who would commit negligence with regard to following transparency in contracts of development projects

While presiding over a meeting arranged here Thursday, he asked authority concerned to follow PEPRA rules in letter and spirit, particularly WASA to carry out model of Waste Management Company (WMC) to ensure transparency in it. Bidding competition between contractors must be followed, he said.

He asked MD of WMC to brief MD WASA over issuing of foolproof tendering procedure. He hinted at holding inquiry of the officers who couldn't utilize development funds properly and letting them lapsed after scheduled time frame. He said he would himself monitor all development funds in either stage of starting and completing within due period of time.