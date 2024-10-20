Open Menu

DC Directs Wholesalers To Follow Notified Price List

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC directs wholesalers to follow notified price list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate actions against wholesalers, who were not following the notified price list.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Spokesperson, the Deputy Commissioner urged the citizens to pay the price of food items as per the rate list.

On the special directives of Irfan Nawaz Memon, the ICT administration arrested eight shopkeepers from the Sunday markets of the G-10 and G-11 sectors for not implementing the notified price list.

It is pertinent to mention here that action against shopkeepers selling food items at high prices to the citizens was taken on a regular basis.

