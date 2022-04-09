UrduPoint.com

DC Discusses Development Of Jani Khel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 01:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Saturday reviewed the progress on the development package for Jani Khel Tribes issued by the provincial government

While chairing a meeting in his office, the deputy commissioner directed the departments concerned for timely completion of their targets so that the people of Jani Khel area could benefit from the fruits of the development package The meeting was attended by officials from XENC & W, XEN Public Health, Assistant Director Local Government, SDO PESCO WAPDA Construction, District Health Officer Bannu, District education Officer Bannu and other departments.

The utilization of the development fund released for the Khel tribe was reviewed. The purpose of the meeting was to take steps for timely completion of the development package. Meanwhile, officials of all concerned departments presented their performance reports to the DC.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed the speed of PC-I, tenders, work orders process of all the projects.

