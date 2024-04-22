Open Menu

DC Discusses Graveyard Issue With Christian Community

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Under the provincial government's policy of "Interaction with Civil Society", on Monday Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Wasil Khan held a meeting with representative of Christian Community Shehzad Meshi and Project coordinator Awaz-II project Riaz Muhammad.

At the meeting various issues of minority communities living in Dir Lower with particular reference to the graveyard of Christian Community were discussed.

Riaz Muhammad stated that the graveyard issue was pending with the office of Auqaf, Hajj, Religious & Minority Affairs Department Peshawar.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the forum that a reminder has already been issued however Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious & Minority Affairs Department Peshawar will also be approached in this regard.

The DC directed the revenue staff to follow up the subject case. The minority community lauded the sincere efforts of the District Administration and Riaz Muhammad, Project Coordinator of CERD (AWAZ-II).

More Stories From Pakistan