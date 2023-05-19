UrduPoint.com

DC Discusses Law And Order Situation With Religious Leaders

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad on Friday held a meeting with religious leaders belonging to different schools of thought and discussed the current law and order situation.

According to a press release issued here, the deputy commissioner held a joint meeting here in his office with religious dignitaries of Sunni and Shia sects, civil society representatives and people from other segments of the society regarding maintaining law and order situation in the district.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional SP Muhammad Iftikhar Shah, Allama Ramzan Tauqeer, Syed Fayaz Hussain Shah Bukhari, Haji Allah Bakhsh Sapal, Haji Abdul Rasheed Dhap, Qari Khalil Ahmad Siraj, Abdul Rasheed Dhap, Ismail Baloch and others.

The deputy commissioner had a detailed discussion with the participants about maintaining law and order in Dera Ismail Khan. The Ulama and the civil society members assured the DC of their all possible cooperation in maintaining law and order across the district.

On behalf of the representatives of the civil society, they assured to work with the district government shoulder to shoulder for the cause of peace in the district. They termed the peace of Dera district above their own interest.

