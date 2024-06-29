Open Menu

DC Discusses Law, Order Situation Before Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC discusses law, order situation before Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmat Ullah has said that all efforts would ensure a peaceful Muharram in District Kohat.

He was talking to media men soon after attending a high-level meeting regarding steps to be taken for maintaining peace and law and order in Kohat District.

On this occasion, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Retired Syed Ibn Ali, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and other heads of civil and military institutions attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner on this occasion said that all resources would be utilized to ensure security and maintain peace in District Kohat during Moharram. He said a proper plan has been chalked out to maintain peace.

APP/arq/ijz/1605

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Police Law And Order Kohat Media All Muharram

Recent Stories

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

2 minutes ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

13 minutes ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

22 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

1 hour ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

1 hour ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

16 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

16 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan