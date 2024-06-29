DC discusses law, order situation before Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmat Ullah has said that all efforts would ensure a peaceful Muharram in District Kohat.

He was talking to media men soon after attending a high-level meeting regarding steps to be taken for maintaining peace and law and order in Kohat District.

On this occasion, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Retired Syed Ibn Ali, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and other heads of civil and military institutions attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner on this occasion said that all resources would be utilized to ensure security and maintain peace in District Kohat during Moharram. He said a proper plan has been chalked out to maintain peace.

