DC Discusses Measures For Transparent Voting Process
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed chaired a meeting on Friday to discuss essential measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat, according to the DC Office.
He emphasized the necessity of increased security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations.
Stressing the importance of upholding the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to ensure a fair and credible election.
The meeting was attended by District Officers of different departments, Rangers and Police Officers and officers of the concerned departments.
Recent Stories
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA disposes of 2500 ltrs adulterated milk3 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on violations4 minutes ago
-
“Excise at your doorstep” service launched in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
Shaista highlights changing lifestyle of women4 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life14 minutes ago
-
Posters urge IIOJK people to pay tributes to martyrs, observe Jan 26 as Black Day14 minutes ago
-
Another dengue case reported14 minutes ago
-
Railways Hospitals to be opened for general public24 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMIC expresses concerns of PM over delays in completion of PSDP24 minutes ago
-
ECP for submission of postal ballot applications by Jan 2234 minutes ago
-
CM- takes notice of water board employee's target killing44 minutes ago
-
IESCO imposes fines of Rs. 480 mln against consumers involved in power theft44 minutes ago