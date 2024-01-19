DC discusses measures for transparent voting process

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed chaired a meeting on Friday to discuss essential measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat, according to the DC Office.

He emphasized the necessity of increased security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations.

Stressing the importance of upholding the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to ensure a fair and credible election.

The meeting was attended by District Officers of different departments, Rangers and Police Officers and officers of the concerned departments.