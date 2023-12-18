DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road construction project

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday chaired a meeting regarding the ongoing progress of Thandyani road construction project and discussed key issues related to revenue meters, taxes, and bridge construction, among various other pertinent matters

He addressed critical aspects such as safety protocols, ensuring high-quality work, and the utilization of natural resources in bridge construction. He also emphasized the immediate resolution of concerns raised by residents while special instructions were issued regarding revenue meters in the context of the road construction project.

Highlighting the paramount importance of promoting tourism in the region, he underscored the need for optimal construction solutions to address revenue meter-related challenges.

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of providing facilities along the road to enhance the convenience of the local population.

The was attended by AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, PD KPK Highway Authority (KPK-HA), a representative from the District Police, XEN Roads C&W, Tehsildar Land Acquisition, Tehsil Revenue staff, and other officials.

The gathering aimed to foster collaboration and strategic planning to ensure the successful and efficient completion of the Thandiani Road construction project.