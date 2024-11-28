DC Discusses Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq.
Under this program, the Punjab government is successfully implementing initiatives for better health, economic prosperity, and quality Primary education throughout the district.
The deputy commissioner said that all schemes under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project should be completed in on time and with transparency. He further emphasized the need to ensure accurate registration of pregnant women and mothers of young children, as well as the timely provision of stipends.
The DC instructed the relevant officers of the District Education Authority to ensure the prompt renovation and functionality of the early childhood care education classrooms being established under the project.
Earlier, the District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project provided a briefing on the Punjab Social Protection Authority's Aghosh Program.
The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Development, as well as relevant officers from the Health, Education, Local Government, and Community Development departments.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHCBA Bahawalpur delegation calls on IUB VC37 seconds ago
-
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas6 minutes ago
-
SHO, female SI suspended10 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality10 minutes ago
-
SIAL executive committee meeting held10 minutes ago
-
Women stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on wheat production held11 minutes ago
-
Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held11 minutes ago
-
Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Gate of Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG21 minutes ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held in December21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan31 minutes ago