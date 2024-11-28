Open Menu

DC Discusses Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq.

Under this program, the Punjab government is successfully implementing initiatives for better health, economic prosperity, and quality Primary education throughout the district.

The deputy commissioner said that all schemes under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project should be completed in on time and with transparency. He further emphasized the need to ensure accurate registration of pregnant women and mothers of young children, as well as the timely provision of stipends.

The DC instructed the relevant officers of the District Education Authority to ensure the prompt renovation and functionality of the early childhood care education classrooms being established under the project.

Earlier, the District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project provided a briefing on the Punjab Social Protection Authority's Aghosh Program.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Development, as well as relevant officers from the Health, Education, Local Government, and Community Development departments.

